"It's actually very heartbreaking, I hate it" - Lisa Sthalekar on SRH's treatment of David Warner

Former Australian cricketer-turned commentator Lisa Sthalekar has termed Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) treatment of David Warner to be "heartbreaking" to see.

Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Sthalekar stated that the treatment that has been meted out to Warner this season by SRH is unfair considering his contributions to the franchise over the years. She said:

"It's actually very heartbreaking when you think of the fact that David Warner has produced so much for that franchise. He has led them to so many finals, obviously title victory in 2016. I don't know what's going on behind but it has to be massive for them to be treating him like this. It doesn't sit well with me regardless of what he has done. I hate it to be honest, I hate it."

Warner's relationship with SRH unraveled quite stunningly over the course of IPL 2021. The left-hander, who scored in excess of 500 runs in six consecutive seasons for the franchise besides taking them to multiple playoffs and a title triumph in 2016, was stripped off his leadership duties during the first leg. In addition to that, Warner was also dropped from SRH's playing XI.

He did make a return to playing XI at the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 but was once again dropped after a couple of poor outings.

"I would like them (SRH) to let Warner play the last game" - Lisa Sthalekar

Warner wasn't with the team either for a few matches after he was dropped. He was finally seen again in SRH's most recent game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), sitting in the stands waving the Sunrisers flag.

It seems certain that Warner will not be retained by the franchise next year. Hence, with just two games left this year, Sthalekar wants SRH to give him the farewell that the former IPL-winning skipper deserves. She believes Warner should feature in the starting XI for one last time before the season closes.

"Since they are not going to keep him next year, I would like them (SRH) to let him play the last game because how many Hyderabad fans they have lost because of the way they have treated Warner," she said.

SRH will lock horns with the Royal Challengers in their penultimate game on Wednesday (October 6). The franchise will then cap off their campaign against the Mumbai Indians on October 8 in Abu Dhabi.

