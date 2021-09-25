IPL 2021: "It's a good fun" - Shreyas Iyer shares experiences of batting alongside Rishabh Pant

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer continued his brilliant run with the bat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Abu Dhabi. He played a crucial knock of 43 runs that propelled the Capitals to 154 runs, which in the end was enough to seal the tie.

Put in to bat first, Delhi were in a spot of bother, losing both openers early in the innings. However, Shreyas Iyer stitched a crucial 62-run stand for the third wicket to put his side back on track.

Speaking on his good run with the bat, Iyer revealed how he approaches his innings and said:

"I just decided to see how the wicket was playing and then take it from there and looked to take on the spinners later. Prithvi and Shikhar are attacking players. Rishabh and I have been playing together for the last five years. It is good fun because he takes on bowlers as soon as he comes on."

Although the Delhi Capitals lost Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on the trot, useful contributions from Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel took their side to 154 runs. Their bowlers then delivered exceedingly well to defend the score.

The last months have been hectic: Shreyas Iyer on his shoulder injury

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has returned to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. He dislocated his shoulder while fielding during the limited-overs series against England which ruled him out of IPL 2021. Speaking on the difficult times, Iyer stated:

"The last five months have been hectic, but now I am feeling amazing. I have a close-knit family and friends. They motivated me, and once rehab started, my power came back quicker than I thought. I love to take on the bowlers."

Shreyas Iyer, who missed out on the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, will target the upcoming games to make a case for a spot in the Indian squad.

