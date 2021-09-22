IPL 2021: Kartik Tyagi sends a message to Jasprit Bumrah after defending 4 runs in the final over

Kartik Tyagi emerged as a hero for the Rajasthan Royals last night in their IPL 2021 fixture against the Punjab Kings. RR skipper Sanju Samson assigned the tough job of defending four runs in the last over against Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to Tyagi.

Not many expected the RR pacer to guide his team to a win, but Kartik Tyagi stunned everyone with a fantastic final over. He bowled a dot ball to Aiden Markram to begin the over. The PBKS batsman took a single on the next ball.

Well-set Nicholas Pooran handed a catch to Sanju Samson on the third ball. New batsman Deepak Hooda played a dot and lost his wicket on the penultimate delivery of the match. Caribbean star Fabian Allen had to score three runs off the last ball as he failed to connect the shot.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

RR miraculously won by two runs. Soon after the match, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted a tweet, heaping praise on Kartik Tyagi.

"What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021," Jasprit Bumrah wrote.

Overjoyed by Bumrah's message, Tyagi replied to the Mumbai Indians pacer:

"It feels so great to get appreciation from my hero."

Kartik Tyagi won his first Man of the Match award in IPL last night

Kartik Tyagi came into the spotlight while playing for India U-19s in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020. The right-arm pacer scalped 11 wickets in six matches for the Indian U-19 team in that tournament.

Also Read

Rajasthan Royals soon offered him an IPL contract, and Kartik made his IPL debut in 2020. Almost a year after his first IPL game, the youngster bagged his first Man of the Match award in the IPL yesterday. RR fans will hope that Tyagi produces more such performances in the upcoming matches.

Edited by Diptanil Roy