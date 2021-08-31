IPL 2021: Liam Livingstone's IPL participation hangs in balance after shoulder injury

In what could be a massive body blow for the Rajasthan Royals, swashbuckling England batsman Liam Livingstone suffered a shoulder injury during a County Championship fixture on Monday (August 30).

Livingstone injured his shoulder while diving near the boundary rope while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship fixture against Warwickshire. The injury to Livingstone could jeopardize his participation in the second leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajasthan Royals are already grappling with the absence of star all-rounder Ben Stokes (mental health), pacer Jofra Archer (stress fracture) and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (paternity leave). The injury to Livingstone is likely to give them more headaches ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

More Red Rose injury woe as Liam Livingstone appears to have damaged a shoulder diving to stop a boundary. He's gone off the field and is replaced by Richard Gleeson. — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 30, 2021

Liam Livingstone has been in the form of his life in recent months

Liam Livingstone lets fly for Birmingham Phoenix during the Men's Hundred final

The injury to Liam Livingstone couldn't have come at a worse time for the swashbuckling batsman. Livingstone has been in the form of his life for the past few months. The right-hander turned heads with his dynamic batting against Pakistan in the recently concluded T20I series.

In three games, Livingstone smashed 147 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 216.18. This included a whirlwind 43-ball 103 at Trent Bridge. Livingstone's knock was the fastest ever ton scored by an England batter in T20I cricket.

Livingstone was also named the "Most Valuable Player" in the inaugural Men's Hundred competition. In nine innings, the right-hander smashed 348 runs at an average of 58 and a blistering strike rate of 178.46, including 27 sixes.

Such has been his form that Livingstone was endorsed by former Australian spinner-turned commentator Shane Warne for a Test call-up in the ongoing five-match series against India. Livingstone did not get the call-up, however, as England named Kent stumper Sam Billings in the squad for the Oval Test.

If Livingstone misses out on the 2nd leg of IPL 2021 due to injury, then it will upset the Rajasthan Royals' plans as the right-hander could have been the perfect replacement for Jos Buttler at the top of the order.

Given his ability to hit bowlers at will and his current form, Livingstone will be the ideal foil at the top of the order. The Royals will hope the injury does not prevent the English swashbuckler from participating in IPL 2021. There has been no update from Lancashire regarding the status of Liam Livingstone's injury.

As far as his IPL numbers are concerned, Livingstone featured in four matches for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019. He scored 71 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 147.91.

