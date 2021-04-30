IPL 2021: "Love of my life"- Yuzvendra Chahal posts hilarious birthday wish for Rohit Sharma

Yuzvendra Chahal was at his hilarious best once again when he wished Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday, terming the batsman the 'love of his life'.

Chahal posted a picture on Twitter with the caption: "Love of my life, happy birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa."

Love of my life 🤣 happy birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa 🎂 🤗 pic.twitter.com/xDdY4voVQ9 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) April 30, 2021

There has been ongoing banter on social media between Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma for a while. Chahal often refers to the Indian opener as 'Rohita', and the two are seen pulling each other's legs on social media.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) recently notched up their third win of their IPL 2021 campaign, defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets.

MI have had a mixed start to their season, though, winning only three of their six matches. However, MI have traditionally been slow starters in the IPL but tend rise to the occasion during the business end of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma has done decently so far with the bat this season, scoring 215 runs in six games at an average of 35.83.

"There's no time for us to play the waiting game": Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) played their first five games of the season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where batting was tough on the slow surface.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma acknowledged that his team failed to adapt to the conditions in Chennai. The MI captain recently stressed the importance of adapting quickly to new conditions after his team reached Delhi for the next leg of their IPL 2021 campaign.

"When you are playing away, you don't know what's in store for you. That is something we failed to adapt to in Chennai. It will be important for us to adapt quickly (in Delhi). There's no time for us to play that waiting game and understand what we need to do after ten overs. We need to be at it from ball one," Rohit Sharma said in a video released by MI.

MI have got off to a good start in the Delhi leg of their IPL campaign, notching a comfortable win over the Rajasthan Royals.

Rohit Sharma's men will next be in action on May 1, where they will take on the table-toppers, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), in a mouth-watering encounter.