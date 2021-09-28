"MI are overdependent on Rohit Sharma"- Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels Rohit Sharma is taking on a lot of the burden of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) batting. The MI skipper hasn't quite got going in the second phase of IPL 2021 and Rajkumar Sharma feels a lot of that is down to MI not firing as a batting unit.

MI have lost all three games so far since the restart and have failed to either chase or put up a decent score on the board. Rajkumar Sharma reckons Rohit Sharma understands that if his wicket is taken, the team might not get to a good score and that is perhaps why he is playing carefully with a low strike rate.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti', here is what Rajkumar Sharma had to say:

"Mumbai Indians is overdependent on Rohit Sharma. He is taking a lot of stress and is not able to play the big shots. His strike rate is also reducing and he knows his middle order and lower middle order is not in form. So the captain is made to take more responsibility than required. He is playing in a way where he knows if he gets out the team will collapse."

MI will bounce back and qualify for the playoffs: Rajkumar Sharma

MI are currently placed seventh in the points table and have won just four games out of ten. However, Rajkumar Sharma believes they can still make it to the playoffs. MI have often been in situations like this in the past but have recovered and qualified. As a result, Rajkumar Sharma feels the defending champions will once again make the final four in IPL 2021.

"I have a lot of expectations from MI. They will surely bounce back and qualify for the playoffs," Rajkumar Sharma concluded.

MI will face the Punjab Kings in their next game on Tuesday (September 28).

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Edited by Anantaajith Ra