IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni is smart enough to know that" - Sanjay Manjrekar suggests CSK should not rely too much on Robin Uthappa 

Sanjay Manjrekar believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should not rely on Robin Uthappa for fireworks with the bat again tonight. CSK take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this year's Indian Premier League final. Uthappa, despite a scintillating half-century in his previous outing, is now a veteran batsman. It might be too much to expect him to fire on back-to-back occasions.

In a video shared by Manjrekar on his social media handles, he emphasized how the CSK captain Dhoni is wise enough to understand that. Manjrekar feels Dhoni knows that CSK cannot depend too much on Uthappa for this crucial encounter. He suggested that the veteran batter's quick-fire 50 could just be a one-off incident.

Manjrekar also mentioned that CSK should stick with the plays that have worked for them instead of experimenting with new combinations. Ideas to promote the likes of Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni may have worked as one-offs.

He hailed Dhoni as one of the smartest captains in the game's history. Manjrekar predicted that he would adhere to the strategies that had brought them long-term success. Here's what he had to say:

"I don't think they should get too carried away by the success of Robin Uthappa. MS Dhoni is smart enough to know that because that was more of an exception than the rule. They shouldn't look to put too much faith in Robin Uthappa at Number 3 or Dhoni, who tried to promote himself in the last game. He should try to stick with what's been a long-term success plan for them."

"There are a couple of people who are almost like deadwood in the KKR team" - Sanjay Manjrekar wants Kolkata to make a major change in the IPL 2021 final

Kolkata advanced to the all-important final with a thrilling last-over victory against the dominant Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. However, Manjrekar feels they still have a lot to ponder over before they lock horns with Chennai in the summit clash.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that they should look to leave out Dinesh Karthik for the game. Karthik's performances as both a wicketkeeper and batsman have been underwhelming. Senior campaigners like Dinesh Karthik and even captain Eoin Morgan have not contributed significantly this time, as per Manjrekar.

"There are a couple of people who are almost like deadwood in the team. Dinesh Karthik is one and then there is Eoin Morgan, the captain. And I don't think it will be a bad move to replace somebody like Dinesh Karthik who seems to be well past his prime both while keeping wickets and batting as well. If they do it, that will be a smart call." - said Sanjay Manjrekar

Watch the full video here:

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Robin Uthappa should bat at Number 3 for CSK in IPL 2021 final? Yes No 9 votes so far