IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard lands in UAE ahead of his side's clash against Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians' (MI) veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard has arrived in the UAE ahead of their highly anticipated IPL clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The franchise took to their social media handles to confirm the 34-year-old's arrival.

Mumbai Indians are the reigning champions and their match against CSK will be the first match in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The franchise also verified that with Pollard's arrival, they now have their entire squad stationed in the Gulf country. Pollard will undergo a two-day quarantine before joining his Mumbai teammates for training.

Kieron Pollard was last seen in action during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies. He captained the Trinbago Knight Riders to yet another final. However, they failed to defend their title as Pollard and co. ended up second-best against Dwayne Bravo's Guyana Amazon Warriors in the summit clash.

Pollard made his debut in the cash-rich league in 2010 for the Mumbai Indians. Since then, the seasoned campaigner has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise with his blistering knocks, tidy spells and acrobatic fielding. Pollard is expected to play a major role in IPL 2021 as well, with Rohit Sharma and co. aiming for a hat-trick of titles.

The explosive batter managed to amass 168 runs from seven fixtures in the first leg of the season and had a magnificent strike rate of 171.42. Pollard set the stage ablaze with a stellar unbeaten knock of 87 from just 34 deliveries against CSK.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the Mumbai Indians will lock horns against the Chennai Super Kings in the first game of IPL 2021's UAE leg. The first half of the season proved to be a mixed-bag for the Rohit Sharma-led side, as they managed to secure only four victories from seven games.

They currently occupy fourth place in the IPL 2021 points table. Having won the championship last year in the UAE, Mumbai will be looking to come up with yet another dominant performance in familiar conditions.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra