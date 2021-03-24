IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene joins the team

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has arrived in Mumbai to join the Mumbai Indians team ahead of the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mumbai Indians franchise took to social media to welcome their head coach after he landed in India.

"Our MasterMInd has checked in. Great to have you back." read the post caption.

Mumbai Indians to play the IPL 2021 season opener on April 9

Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma will lead their teams in the season opener

5-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are scheduled to play the first game of the IPL season against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. A key feature of this IPL season is that all matches will be played at neutral venues. This means no team will get to play at their home ground.

All eight teams are scheduled to play at 4 of the 6 selected venues for the league stage of the tournament. The final of the mega tournament is scheduled to be played on May 30 at the newly refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma's injury could be a cause of concern for Mumbai Indians

UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game.



Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/s8KINKvCl4 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 23, 2021

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma sustained an injury after he was hit on his right elbow by a fierce delivery by Mark Wood in the 1st ODI against England. Rohit Sharma was subsequently ruled out of the second half of the 1st ODI.

Being one of the most successful T20 captains, the Mumbai-based franchise will now anxiously wait for an update on their skipper's fitness. The BCCI is expected to issue an update on Sharma’s injury soon.