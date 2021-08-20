IPL 2021: Nathan Ellis age, IPL team, hometown and T20 stats

Nathan Ellis became the latest Australian player to earn an IPL contract on Friday when the Punjab Kings roped him in as a replacement for the injured duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. It is unknown which player Nathan has specifically replaced, but the Kings will soon sign another replacement to complete their squad.

Ellis came into the limelight earlier this month while playing his first T20I series for Australia. The right-arm fast-medium bowler took a hat-trick on his T20I debut against Bangladesh. He picked up a total of five wickets in the two games he played against Bangladesh.

The Punjab Kings will expect Nathan Ellis to perform in the same way for them in the second phase of IPL 2021. Before Ellis plays his first IPL match, here are some interesting things you need to know about the Aussie player.

Nathan Ellis age

Nathan Ellis was born on September 22, 1994. As of August 20, 2021, he is 26 years and 332 days old.

Nathan Ellis IPL team

As mentioned ahead, the Punjab Kings have roped in Nathan Ellis as one of the replacements for Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

Nathan Ellis hometown

The 26-year-old Aussie pacer was born in Greenacre, New South Wales. He plays domestic cricket for Tasmania and his Big Bash League team is the Hobart Hurricanes.

Nathan Ellis T20 stats

Nathan Ellis has played 33 T20 matches in his career so far, scalping 38 wickets at an economy rate of 8.03. His best figures in the shortest format of the game are 4/34 while his bowling strike rate has been 18.60.

Ellis has an economy rate of 6.25 in his brief T20I career. It will be exciting to see how the Australian star performs for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021.

