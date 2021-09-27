"Not fair to blame it on just one player"- Saba Karim on MI's batting failure

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim was disappointed with the way Mumbai Indians (MI) batted in their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

MI couldn't chase down a target of 166 and fell short by 54 runs. While many blamed Ishan Kishan for the kind of shot he tried to play, Saba Karim believes the entire MI batting needs to be held responsible for the debacle. Their middle-order hasn't fired in the second phase of the IPL and MI have lost all the three games so far.

In a video on the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti', here is what Saba Karim had to say:

"You will need to bat according to the situation and conditions. The sooner a youngster understands this the better it is for him and the team. But it is not fair to blame it on just one player. If you look at the middle or the lower middle-order, no one was able to score runs. Never seen such a situation with the Mumbai Indians."

Saba Karim also underlined the importance of cameos played by the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja in the game between KKR and CSK. In this regard, he added:

"MI needs to focus on small contributions. In T20 cricket, all need to contribute. Look at how DK and Jadeja contributed through their cameos. CSK have set a template where their top order is also performing and middle and lower orders are also contributing."

MI can't be taken lightly: Saba Karim

Saba Karim feels MI still cannot be ruled out from the race for playoffs qualification. He believes they are a champion team and can make a strong comeback. However, he reckons DC, CSK, RCB and KKR will be the four teams making it to the playoffs.

"If MI qualify from this stage then they it will be dangerous sign for other teams coz they know how to play in playoffs. DC, CSK, RCB and KKR are four team which will qualify but MI can't be taken lightly," Saba Karim concluded.

