IPL 2021: "One of the best" - Rishabh Pant lauds his bowlers after DC defend 155 runs against RR

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant showered praise on his bowlers after they defended 154 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi bowlers bowled exceedingly well to restrict Rajasthan to 121 runs on a good batting wicket to beat them by 33 runs. Rishabh Pant admitted that they had plans for each and every opposition batsman.

Speaking at the end of the match, Pant said:

"If not the best, it is one of the best. But we like to take it as one match at a time. There's a fair bit of planning, as a team we plan according to the batters, and execute according to those plans. Ashwin likes to set his own fields."

Anrich Nortje, player of the match in the last game, once again stood out with the ball, returning with 2/18. Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel chipped in with one apiece.

"I'm happy with my form" - Rishabh Pant

The wicket-keeper batsman has looked in rhythm in the last two games, leading the side from the front. After an unbeaten 35 in the last game, Rishabh Pant stitched up a crucial partnership with Shreyas Iyer once again to put Delhi Capitals on track after they lost both their openers quickly.

"I am happy with my form. As long as the team is winning, I am happy. [On playing with Shreyas] We have batted together for a long time. He bats 3 and I bat 5 normally. So that helps," Rishabh Pant added.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer added 62 runs for the third wicket. Some crucial contributions from the middle-order propelled Delhi to 154 runs, which in the end proved too much for Rajasthan Royals.

With the win, DC once again went to the top of the points table with 16 points from 10 matches.

