IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs KKR match (updated)

An epic IPL 2021 battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings ended with CSK ending KKR's winning streak in the tournament.

The Super Kings prevailed in a last-ball thriller at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance.

Speaking of the changes that happened in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard after the CSK vs. KKR match, Ruturaj Gaikwad leapfrogged to fourth place by scoring 40 runs against Kolkata. Gaikwad now has 362 runs in 10 innings.

Meanwhile, KKR's Rahul Tripathi climbed to eighth position in the standings. Tripathi was the top-scorer for Kolkata against CSK, scoring 45 runs. Faf du Plessis retained the third spot in the race for the IPL 2021 Orange Cap.

Harshal Patel is the owner of IPL 2021 Purple Cap after 38 matches in the competition. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

There were no major changes in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard. Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Chris Morris continue to be the top three bowlers.

KKR's Prasidh Krishna, who was smashed by Ravindra Jadeja in his final over, climbed to 10th position after taking one wicket against CSK. Krishna has 12 wickets to his name in 10 matches.

Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar are in action in IPL 2021 right now

The second game of today's double-header features the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians. IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel will be in action against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

MI's Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar will try to inch closer to Patel on the Purple Cap leaderboard. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the reverse fixture between RCB and MI of the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar