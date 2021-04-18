IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs KKR match (updated)

Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has become the new holder of the Orange Cap in IPL 2021. The Australian smashed his second half-century of the season playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Maxwell has been in phenomenal form in IPL 2021. After a valuable 39 against the Mumbai Indians, he has recorded scores of 59 and 78 this season. Fans should note Maxwell played these three knocks at Chepauk, a venue where the batters have struggled in IPL 2021.

Nitish Rana could not continue his fine form against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has now slipped to third spot, while AB de Villiers has risen to fourth position after an unbelievable performance versus KKR.

Harshal Patel retained his Purple Cap in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harshal Patel stayed at the helm of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard after adding two more wickets to his tally against KKR. Andre Russell, who picked up five wickets versus the Mumbai Indians, went wicketless against Bangalore.

Kyle Jamieson has attained seventh position by taking a three-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore consolidated the pole position on the IPL 2021 Points Table

After a dominating win against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore have returned to the number one position in the IPL 2021 Points Table. They have six points in three matches and are the only unbeaten franchise in the competition at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have slipped to number six with one win and two losses in three outings. Both RCB and KKR will be traveling to Mumbai now.

Bangalore will play against the Rajasthan Royals next, while the Knight Riders will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings.