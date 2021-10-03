IPL 2021: "PBKS expect Pooran to do what Maxwell is doing for RCB" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Punjab Kings (PBKS) are expecting Nicholas Pooran to do a Glenn Maxwell. However, it is just not coming off for the West Indies left-hander.

Pooran (3) perished cheaply on Sunday too as PBKS went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six runs in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah.

Analyzing Pooran’s constant failures, Manjrekar opined that while the batter is talented, he hasn’t been able to do the job the team has asked of him.

"Punjab Kings (PBKS) expect (Nicholas) Pooran to do what (Glenn) Maxwell is doing for RCB. That's not happening. The string of failures is a bit like Riyan Parag. It is a long line of failures with Pooran. So that is a huge disappointment," the 56-year-old said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar added that PBKS were giving constant chances to Pooran in the hope that he would come good someday.

"They are hoping that he will come good today or maybe tomorrow or the day after. That just isn’t happening."

Pooran has managed only 85 runs in 12 innings for PBKS in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 111.84 and an average of 7.72.

"You need to see the team through" - Manjrekar unhappy with PBKS skipper KL Rahul's approach

Manjrekar also expressed disappointment over PBKS captain KL Rahul’s batting approach.

Rahul scored 39 off 35 and was involved in an opening stand of 91 with Mayank Agarwal. However, his dismissal led to a collapse, which saw PBKS crumble to 158 for 6.

According to Manjrekar, Rahul is adopting a confused approach and should either take the team home or go all out at the start and set up the game.

"He is the captain, he is an India player and he is a big iconic player in this franchise. Today, he got 39 off 35 at a strike rate of 111. You need to see the team through with that kind of an approach like Kohli or Dhoni did at their prime.

"But you invariably see Rahul falling short of that target. Then you end up having something like this," the cricket analyst explained.

Manjrekar pointed out that Rahul has the ability to score at a strike rate of 150, which could have made a difference against RCB.

"I have seen Rahul. If he just lets himself go, he can get a 55 or a 60 off 35 and then you are 15-20 runs plus. In the end, they lost the game by six runs.

"So Rahul has to decide where he is going to be this anchor player, who sees the team through like Kohli and Dhoni, or strike at 150. Had he done that today with only 35 balls, PBKS would have been 15-20 ahead by the time he go out," Manjrekar concluded.

Following his knock against RCB, Rahul became the holder of the Orange Cap. He has 528 runs from 12 games in IPL 2021 at a strike rate of 129.09.

