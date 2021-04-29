IPL 2021: "The coach and Rohit asked us to be positive today" - Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock, who hasn't quite delivered in the first four games of the season, stormed back into form when the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. His unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 50 balls helped MI get back to winning ways with a 7-wicket win.

Right through his innings, Quinton de Kock displayed great intensity with the bat and his positive approach worked wonders for the batsman. He struck six fours and two sixes in a whirlwind knock.

After the game, the wicket-keeper batsman revealed that being positive out in the middle was the message from the MI coach and captain Rohit Sharma. He also stated that the pitch in Delhi has been much better than the one in Chennai.

"To be totally honest, it's a better wicket than Chennai in general. It just came on better. We spoke about it and the coach and Rohit did ask us to come out and be positive today and that's what we did," said Quinton de Kock.

I enjoyed getting the team to the end: Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock said that he enjoyed watching the team get over the line by staying in the middle right till the end. The batsman stated that he doesn't do this too often and was happy with his efforts.

"I enjoyed getting the team to the end, I don't do that often. I just came out and tried to be positive. That's what the coach said and I said sign me up, I want to be positive. There's a way of going about it. Obviously, I've played enough to know how to go about it," added Quinton de Kock.

Quinton de Kock's knock helped the Mumbai Indians break the two-match losing streak against the Royal. Skipper Rohit Sharma praised de Kock following the game.

"I'm very happy with Quinny's knock, we know how good he can be," said Rohit Sharma.