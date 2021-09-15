IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi arrive in UAE ahead of second phase

South African cricketers David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi arrived in the UAE on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming second phase of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The duo will play for the Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2021.

The duo arrived straight from Sri Lanka, where they played the white-ball series against the Lankan Lions. After losing the 3-match ODI series (2-1), the Proteas whitewashed Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20 series.

The Rajasthan Royals confirmed the duo's arrival through a social media post.

They will now undergo a 2-day quarantine before joining the rest of the squad for their practice sessions. A reduced quarantine period has been accorded to players arriving from the Sri Lanka-South Africa series as well as from the Caribbean Premier League.

David Miller was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for ₹75 lacs during the IPL Auction ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament. Despite appearing in just a single game in the IPL in 2020, he was retained by the franchise because of his ability to single-handedly change the course of a match.

The southpaw played just one of three T20s for the Proteas in Sri Lanka, scoring 26 runs from 15 deliveries. With Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes not in the Royals side, Miller will look to pounce on every opportunity he gets in IPL 2021.

The No. 1 T20 bowler in the ICC rankings, Tabraiz Shamsi, replaced Andrew Tye in the Rajasthan squad. He will be a magnificent addition to the Sanju Samson-led side.

The wrist-spinner is coming off the back of a wonderful limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. The 31-year-old was the highest wicket-taker during the 3-match ODI series, picking up eight wickets in three matches.

During the T20 series, he bowled a total of 10 overs in three matches and picked up four crucial wickets for his side. As a great middle-over as well as a death-over bowler, he can be a great asset for the Rajasthan Royals.

The Royals will resume their campaign against the Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

RR squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis

