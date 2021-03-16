Rajasthan Royals cheekily suggest a great honeymoon destination for Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL window

After pacer Jasprit Bumrah broke the news of his marriage, the Rajasthan Royals came up with an interesting reaction on Twitter.

The Royals' official Twitter handle not only congratulated Bumrah but also suggested a honeymoon destination for the newlyweds during IPL 2021.

The Rajasthan Royals Twitter account suggested that the Maldives would be a perfect holiday destination during the April-May period.

"Congratulations, guys! We hear Maldives is great in April - May," the Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Congratulations, guys! 🎉



We hear Maldives is great in April - May 😬 https://t.co/K3cBgz6cBS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2021

After all the rumours doing the rounds over the last few days, Jasprit Bumrah announced his marriage to Sanjana Ganesan on March 15.

The cricketer took to social media platforms to share his happiness with fans and well-wishers. Ganesan also shared the pictures from their wedding on her social media account.

It is believed that the couple tied the knot in Goa, in a private ceremony attended only by a few members of their families.

Jasprit Bumrah to return with IPL 2021

Jasprit Bumrah in action for the Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is unlikely to play the ODIs against England, is expected to mark his comeback with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Ahead of the fourth Test against England last month, Jasprit Bumrah decided to take a break from the game citing 'personal reasons'.

The 27-year-old represents the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the league and has been an instrumental part of their success over the years.

In 92 IPL matches thus far, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 109 wickets. His economy rate of 7.42 is commendable for someone who mostly bowls the death overs and the other tough overs for his team.

Bumrah was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 27 wickets in 15 games. If the Mumbai Indians are to win their third consecutive title in a row, he will be having a massive part to play.

The pacer has got a packed schedule ahead of him, with India set to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final right after the IPL, followed by the series against England. This would be followed by the T20 World Cup towards the end of the year.