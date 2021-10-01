IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi names 3 leg-spinners who have had a huge influence on him

Young Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has stated that he would like to have Samuel Badree’s accuracy, Imran Tahir's enthusiasm and Amit Mishra's deceptiveness.

Even as PBKS have struggled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Bishnoi has been among the few bright spots for the franchise. In six games, he has claimed nine wickets at a strike rate of 15.33 and an excellent economy rate of 6.08.

The 21-year-old has revealed that he would like to imbibe different qualities of Badree, Tahir and Mishra to become a better bowler.

“Badree’s accuracy with the new ball was outstanding and that is something you want to emulate as a leg spinner. Similarly, one wants the enthusiasm of Tahir who wants to bowl at any time and Mishra bhai is evergreen,” Bishnoi told Cricket.com in an interview.

Speaking about Tahir and Mishra, the promising leggie added:

“Tahir always goes for wickets and Mishra is a traditional leg spinner who deceives the batters in the air with the traditional flight. The trio have been evolving and they have been playing for a long time and have performed incredibly well and have retained their class.”

Bishnoi, who was purchased by PBKS for an impressive INR 2 crore last season, was India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, where he picked up 17 scalps.

“I try to bowl many dot balls and build pressure” - Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Speaking about his bowling plans in IPL 2021, Bishnoi revealed that he is trying to bowl as many dot balls as he can. According to him, even when not taking wickets, it is possible to put the opposition under pressure by keeping the runs down.

“Of course, you always want to pick a wicket on every ball but at the same time, you also know that is not possible. However, what is really more possible is to keep the batsmen in check by bowling a lot of dot balls and not allowing them the freedom to hit,” Bishnoi explained.

He added that even if he doesn’t get wickets, he will be happy if bowlers from the other end get the breakthrough due to the pressure exerted by him.

“The dot balls build the pressure on the batsmen and sometimes your partner from the other end will benefit from your efforts and that is all matters for us as we want our team to win. I try to bowl as many dot balls and build pressure,” Bishnoi further said.

The Rajasthan-born spinner claimed 3 for 24 in the victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and had impressive figures of 2 for 25 even as PBKS went down to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

