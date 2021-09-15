IPL 2021: RCB batsman Sachin Baby gets a trendy haircut with team's initials on the side

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Sachin Baby came up with a trendy hairstyle with the franchise's initials on the side. He is currently in Dubai training with the RCB squad ahead of the second half of IPL 2021.

The Bangalore-based franchise shared a photo of Sachin Baby on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his fresh haircut, which has an added twist. RCB shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

Sachin Baby did not play a match in the first phase of the 2021 IPL. The middle-order Kerala batsman will be hoping to get some game time in the UAE leg.

Key RCB players Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson currently in quarantine

Some key RCB players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson are currently in quarantine and will join the rest of the squad in the coming days.

RCB cricketers recently played an intrasquad match in which AB de Villiers starred with a scintillating century. It is a great sign for RCB and a warning for the other IPL teams.

RCB's schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 31: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 20, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 43: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 48: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 3, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 52: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, October 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

