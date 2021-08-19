IPL 2021: RCB duo Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa unsure about IPL participation

Australia's Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa might not be available at the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) disposal for the remainder of the IPL. Both players were part of Australia's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place later this year, which was announced earlier today.

Our Australian men's squad for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup!



More from Chair of Selectors, George Bailey:

According to Cricket Australia, Kane Richardson has chosen to stay home instead of featuring for Virat Kohli-led RCB. Adam Zampa, on the other hand, is yet to finalize his plans for the assignment in the UAE.

A majority of the Australian contingent plying their trade in the IPL have confirmed their participation for the second half of the tournament. David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood are all available for their respective franchises.

All of the IPL franchises have been asked to name their squads by tomorrow, but the majority of the teams are still uncertain about the availability of their overseas players. As far as Cricket Australia is concerned, participation in the league was left up to the choice of the player.

Richardson and Zampa had left the IPL bio-bubble together before the breach

The Australian duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa felt the pressure and vulnerability of the bio-bubble in India during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Richardson and Zampa had asked for a release from the squad to return home, which was duly sanctioned by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#RCB's Australian pair of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson pull out of #IPL2021 due to personal reasons

Richardson and Zampa avoided several hassles by leaving early from India. The Australian government had imposed a ban on all flights coming from India shortly after the tournament was suspended. Apart from these two players, Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye also expressed his concern and put in a request to be released from the squad.

Richardson and Zampa eventually returned home via Doha while the rest of the Australian entourage in the IPL, including commentators and coaching staff, arrived later.

The new Chairman of Selectors for the Australian team, George Bailey, feels that the IPL will be a good bout of preparation for the players and they will have a chance to adapt to the conditions as well. He said:

"We absolutely have full trust that the IPL will be good prep. The conditions will be so similar, so there's going to be some huge benefits for that."

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.

