IPL 2021: RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera leave for UAE ahead of second leg

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have left for the UAE ahead of the impending second phase of IPL 2021. The duo will ply their trade for the Virat Kohli-led side after being roped in as replacement players for the remainder of the season.

Hasaranga recently posted an in-flight selfie with his teammate Chameera on his Instagram story. The two cricketers were part of the recently concluded Sri Lanka-South Africa T20I series and hence will have to serve just a two-day quarantine upon their arrival in the UAE.

Players flying in from the Caribbean Premier League, as well as from the Sri Lanka-South Africa series, will have a reduced quarantine period as part of the bubble-to-bubble transfer. Hasaranga and Chameera will join the rest of the RCB squad for training after successfully completing their two-day quarantine in the Gulf country.

Hasaranga's spirited performance against India earlier this year in the white-ball fixtures put him on the radar of many IPL franchises. The crafty spinner was ultimately roped in by RCB.

“From sitting at home and watching them, to being a part of an amazing team.

I am excited, honoured and thrilled all at once”.

-Wanindu Hasaranga



We can’t wait to see you spin your magic for us! 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/wqEVykcPtS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 24, 2021

Along with Hasaranga and Chameera, RCB have also acquired the services of Tim David, George Garton and Akash Deep for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The aforementioned players will fill in for Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen and Washington Sundar.

RCB in IPL 2021

Virat Kohli and co. displayed impressive form during the first phase of the competition earlier this year. They will be keen to capitalize on their momentum in the remaining matches as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy for the very first time.

They are currently placed in third place in the IPL 2021 table. RCB have managed to secure five victories from their seven fixtures so far in the latest edition. Bangalore will resume their campaign on September 20 in Abu Dhabi with their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

