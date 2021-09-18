''Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process''- Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has said that while the ultimate goal for his side is to win the IPL title. Their aim is to continue with the same process which brought success during the first phase.

Pant led the Capitals during the first leg of the 14th season after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to injury. While Iyer is back in the side after having recovered from a shoulder injury, the 23-year-old will continue to lead the side for the remainder of the season.

In a video posted by DC ahead of the second phase, Pant hoped his side would pick up from where it had left off in the first leg.

Pant said-

‘’Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year,’’

With six wins in eight games, Delhi are currently at the top of the table. The 2020 runners-up will resume their campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 22.

"It's getting difficult to quarantine"- Rishabh Pant

Pant also opened up about the feeling of coming out of the mandatory six-day quarantine. He and his Indian teammates, who returned from England last week, had to undergo a six-day quarantine.

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman admitted serving quarantine is becoming increasingly difficult.

He said-

"I am feeling really good especially after coming out of the quarantine, it's nice because you know nowadays, it's getting difficult to quarantine but it's good to see new faces, love to meet the teammates."

Coming from the cold weather of the UK to the heat of the UAE can be pretty difficult. But Pant is hopeful that he will get used to the conditions in 2-3 days time.

"In quarantine, I was just trying to sit outside in the balcony and all those things but coming to practice on the first day, its pretty hot out there. But, yes, getting used to the conditions. Hopefully, I can do it in two-three days.''

Pant will be looking to spearhead the DC batting unit in the second phase. The southpaw is coming off a disappointing Test campaign in England. He will be hoping for a turnaround ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Aditya Singh