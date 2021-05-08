IPL 2021: RR's Anuj Rawat names Virat Kohli as his inspiration in cricket

Rajasthan Royals' rising star Anuj Rawat has named Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as his inspiration in cricket.

During a Q & A session with his fans on Instagram, one of his followers asked Rawat to name the player who inspires him the most in the sport. Anuj posted a photo with Virat Kohli to answer that fan's question.

Anuj Rawat also mentioned that he started to work harder after going unsold in IPL Auction 2019. His hard work soon earned him a contract from the Rajasthan Royals team.

The rising star made his IPL debut against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2, 2021. Known for his explosive batting, Rawat did not get a chance to showcase his talent with the willow, courtesy of Jos Buttler's brilliant performance. Nonetheless Rawat impressed fans by taking three catches in the second innings.

The Rajasthan Royals youngster will look forward to playing well for the team whenever IPL 2021 resumes.

Virat Kohli interacted with many young players during IPL 2021

Virat Kohli had a chat with Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Mavi after the IPL 2021 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Virat Kohli is currently one of the biggest names in world cricket. Like Anuj Rawat, many youngsters consider the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain as their idol and inspiration.

Kohli tried his best to share his knowledge with the upcoming stars during IPL 2021. He was often seen interacting with youngsters after IPL games.

Virat Kohli having chat and talking with KKR youngsters Tripathi, Shivam Mavi after the today's match. Virat Kohli always welcome to Youngsters to talk. He always encouraged youngsters. pic.twitter.com/xVRjzaRruo — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 18, 2021

Anuj Rawat's teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal had earlier highlighted in one of his interviews how the IPL helped young players take tips from their idols.

Unfortunately, BCCI had to suspend IPL 2021 because of COVID-19 cases in the bubble. The tournament will likely resume in the second half of the year.