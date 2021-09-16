IPL 2021: "I certainly won't be playing IPL to push my case in Test cricket" - Liam Livingstone 

Swashbuckling Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsman Liam Livingstone is hopeful of making an impact in the impending second phase of this year's IPL 2021. The right-handed batter, who has been in scintillating form in recent months, wants to make the most of his upcoming white-ball assignments.

In a recent conversation with PTI, the English cricketer revealed he is not concerned about his chances in Test match cricket at the moment. Instead, the power-hitter wants to make an impact in IPL 2021 as well as the T20 World Cup 2021.

"I have a really big IPL coming up and then the T20 World Cup. Test cricket is not something that I am thinking about and in the next couple of months, my aim is to win IPL and the T20 World Cup and see what happens from there. I certainly won't be playing IPL to push my case in Test cricket. Things like that take care of themselves and whatever will be, will be.," said Liam Livingstone.

The 28-year-old clarified that while playing in IPL 2021, his focus will not be on his national Test selection. Livingstone, who has proved his mettle in the shortest version of the game in franchise-based leagues across the world, said he relishes playing the longer format as well.

"My strength has become white ball cricket and these days you stick to your strength. Hopefully, one day I will fulfill my dream of playing Test cricket," added the RR and England star.

The dynamic batter feels his strength lies in playing white-ball cricket and he wants to concentrate on that at the moment. However, Livingstone is still hopeful of donning the England whites someday.

Liam Livingstone's keen on carrying his batting form to IPL 2021

The talented batter has grabbed several eyeballs with his blistering performances with the bat this year. From scoring the fastest-ever T20I ton for England, to setting the stage ablaze in The Hundrerd, Liam Livingstone's white-ball exploits have put him back in the limelight.

"I don't think there is any pressure and it has been nice to put in performances that have made people start talking about me. It's been nice to put up some match-winning performances for England and Birmingham in The Hundred. I think you want that sort of form when you come into an IPL and World Cup. Hopefully I can carry that on in the IPL." he said.

Livingstone also reckons that his superior form will be key for him as he looks to bank on it in the cash-rich league. In the absence of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, Rajasthan will rely on Livingstone for fireworks with the bat.

