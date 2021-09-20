IPL 2021: "He will want to prove himself to Virat Kohli after World Cup snub" - Saba Karim on Yuzvendra Chahal omission from T20 squad

Ahead of Monday's high-octane IPL 2021 clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), former India selector Saba Karim believes several players will have a point to prove in the encounter.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim reckoned that Yuzvendra Chahal would be determined to perform after being snubbed from the 2021 T20 World Cup squad.

The crafty spinner lost his place to Rahul Chahar in the team for this year's showpiece event. Karim suggested that Chahal will want to prove to captain Virat Kohli that he should have been picked in the side for the ICC event. He said:

"Yuzvendra Chahal would like to prove himself to his captain after he was overlooked in favor of Rahul Chahar."

Karim went on to mention that while the RCB leggie has a lot to play for, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy also has to impress as he looks to make a spot for himself in India's star-studded playing eleven.

"Varun Chakravarthy, on the other hand, will have to impress in the ongoing season of IPL 2021 for a spot in Team India's playing eleven."

Wanindu Hasaranga is an excellent pick: Saba Karim on RCB's overseas campaigners

Karim opined that the Sri Lankan leg spinner was a great buy for RCB, considering his recent spirited performances against India and England. He pointed out that Hasaranga, along with Dushmantha Chameera, could prove to be a wicket-taking option for Virat Kohli and Co.

According to Karim, the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson will be automatic selections in the playing XI. Meanwhile, there will be a toss-up between Hasaranga and Chameera for the spot of the fourth overseas player.

"Hasaranga is a very nice pick. We have seen his recent performances against India and England. Apart from him, Chameera has also been added to the RCB side. It remains to be seen how Virat Kohli will use the two options. Glenn Maxwell, Ab de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson are likely to be Bangalore's overseas players in playing eleven. Either Hasaranga or Chameera will fill the fourth spot depending on the situation."

KKR and RCB will lock horns on Monday, September 20. The Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the clash between the two star-studded sides. Fans in India will be able to catch the action live on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST).

