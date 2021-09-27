"Samson 2.0"- Twitter hails Sanju Samson for sizzling 82-run knock

Sanju Samson's sensational knock of 82 off 57 balls propelled the Rajasthan Royals to a highly competitive total of 164 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Monday's IPL encounter. Samson had walked out to the middle early in the RR innings. He played a captain's knock and ensured RR reached a competitive total.

Twitter hails Sanju Samson for sizzling 82

Fans on Twitter hailed Samson for leading from the front and showing his quality. Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Sanju Samson - 82 runs from 57 balls - captain leading from the front, this is brilliant from Sanju through #IPL2021 Well played, Sanju Samson - 82 runs from 57 balls - captain leading from the front, this is brilliant from Sanju through #IPL2021. https://t.co/ROJN2Lxhu4

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sanju Samson is now the orange cap holder of IPL 2021. Sanju Samson is now the orange cap holder of IPL 2021.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 I thought DC's bowlers hit a very high level in the game v RR.



Sanju Samson was still able to score quickly against them. That tells you he is in excellent form. I thought DC's bowlers hit a very high level in the game v RR.



Sanju Samson was still able to score quickly against them. That tells you he is in excellent form.

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho



Still the same lame inconsistent takes. Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho It is very difficult to come out of stereotypes. Why it took people 3 years for people to realize Dhawan has become a better T20 player.. It is very difficult to come out of stereotypes. Why it took people 3 years for people to realize Dhawan has become a better T20 player.. The Samson you see now is not the Sharjah Samson or the one that lacked "consistency" till last year. He changed during the second half of last IPL. Not many have picked up on it, though.Still the same lame inconsistent takes. twitter.com/IndianMourinho… The Samson you see now is not the Sharjah Samson or the one that lacked "consistency" till last year. He changed during the second half of last IPL. Not many have picked up on it, though.



Still the same lame inconsistent takes. twitter.com/IndianMourinho…

BALAJI @deep_extracover Samson is acing the art of pacing the innings. Thats what happens when you know what you are going to do for next 14 games. Clarity..... Samson is acing the art of pacing the innings. Thats what happens when you know what you are going to do for next 14 games. Clarity.....

Venkat @__veebee31 There are some players who I have a soft corner for and Samson is one among them. Pleasure seeing him score runs consistently. There are some players who I have a soft corner for and Samson is one among them. Pleasure seeing him score runs consistently.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#SRHvRR | #IPL2O21 The way Sanju Samson has paced his innings in the last two games with little batting support and acceleration from the other end has been pretty good to watch. Much different from his previous inconsistent version. Looks like Samson 2.0 is here. The way Sanju Samson has paced his innings in the last two games with little batting support and acceleration from the other end has been pretty good to watch. Much different from his previous inconsistent version. Looks like Samson 2.0 is here.



#SRHvRR | #IPL2O21

Silly Point @FarziCricketer "Live everyday like it's your last, bat every match like it's tournament's first" - mantra of Sanju Samson. "Live everyday like it's your last, bat every match like it's tournament's first" - mantra of Sanju Samson.

Sai @akakrcb6 Sanju Samson do not even hit hard but ball travels so fast from the bat ... Heard before auction RCB tried to get him in trade so if he comes into auction , Can we see him captain of one of biggest franchise in IPL , proper boost to career 👀 Sanju Samson do not even hit hard but ball travels so fast from the bat ... Heard before auction RCB tried to get him in trade so if he comes into auction , Can we see him captain of one of biggest franchise in IPL , proper boost to career 👀

RR batted first and were rocked early as the in-form Lewis was sent back to the stands. Sanju Samson got together with Yashasvi Jaiswal and the duo brought some stability to RR's innings.

Jaiswal was the aggressor, putting the loose deliveries away while Sanju Samson just looked to milk the singles with the occasional boundary. Once Jaiswal was dismissed for 36, Samson realised he had to stay till the end to help RR reach a competitive total.

Samson stitched an important partnership of 84 with Mahipal Lomror and took RR beyond the 160-run mark. Although he couldn't complete his hundred, Samson's 82 was worth its weight in gold given the situation RR were in at 77-3.

SRH are without David Warner but have a debutant in Jason Roy who is equally destructive at the top of the order. If he gets going, no boundary is large enough and SRH could sail through the chase.

However, there is some inexperience in the middle-order with the likes of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma featuring for the first time in the second phase. SRH simply has nothing to lose and can spoil the party for RR.

Samson and his men will know that early wickets could be decisive given the inexperienced middle-order of SRH.

