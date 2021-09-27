"Samson 2.0"- Twitter hails Sanju Samson for sizzling 82-run knock

Sanju Samson's sensational knock of 82 off 57 balls propelled the Rajasthan Royals to a highly competitive total of 164 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Monday's IPL encounter. Samson had walked out to the middle early in the RR innings. He played a captain's knock and ensured RR reached a competitive total.
Twitter hails Sanju Samson for sizzling 82
Fans on Twitter hailed Samson for leading from the front and showing his quality. Here are some of the reactions:
RR batted first and were rocked early as the in-form Lewis was sent back to the stands. Sanju Samson got together with Yashasvi Jaiswal and the duo brought some stability to RR's innings.
Jaiswal was the aggressor, putting the loose deliveries away while Sanju Samson just looked to milk the singles with the occasional boundary. Once Jaiswal was dismissed for 36, Samson realised he had to stay till the end to help RR reach a competitive total.
Samson stitched an important partnership of 84 with Mahipal Lomror and took RR beyond the 160-run mark. Although he couldn't complete his hundred, Samson's 82 was worth its weight in gold given the situation RR were in at 77-3.
SRH are without David Warner but have a debutant in Jason Roy who is equally destructive at the top of the order. If he gets going, no boundary is large enough and SRH could sail through the chase.
However, there is some inexperience in the middle-order with the likes of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma featuring for the first time in the second phase. SRH simply has nothing to lose and can spoil the party for RR.
Samson and his men will know that early wickets could be decisive given the inexperienced middle-order of SRH.
