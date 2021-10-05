IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar names players to watch out for in RR vs MI clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday in a match crucial to both teams' hopes of reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 playoffs.

MI come into the match in abysmal form, having won only one match since the tournament shifted to the UAE. The Royals haven't been in great form either, going on a three-match losing spree after a win against Punjab Kings.

They, however, looked impressive in the win against Chennai Super Kings in their last match as RR successfully chased down 190.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar named five players to watch out for from each team. For RR, Manjrekar said:

"My five players to watch out from Rajasthan are Shivam Dube, Evin Lewis – looking good at the top, Sanju Samson – very consistent this season, Chetan Sakariya – four overs for 31 runs in the last game when others were going to the cleaners, so watch out for him, and “the Fizz”, Mustafizur Rahman – always a reliable bowler, although he became very expensive in the last game, but watch him come back on the Sharjah pitch."

He went on to name his picks for MI as well:

"My five players to watch out for Mumbai are Suryakumar Yadav – glimpse of his form returning in the last match, Rohit Sharma – a big one from him is just around the corner, Jasprit Bumrah – always one of the players to watch out for. Jayant Yadav, because of the pitch and a few left-handers in the opposition and I’d like to see (Rahul) Chahar or (Piyush) Chawla play in place of Krunal Pandya, so one of the two could be the fifth player to watch out for.”

MI favourites to win against Rajasthan Royals: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar backed the Rohit Sharma-led team to come out on top against Rajasthan Royals despite the match being in Sharjah, a venue that has not been favorable towards MI.

However, he did ring warning bells for Mumbai Indians. Asked who he thinks will win the match, Manjrekar said:

"I’ve got to say Mumbai, although they are playing at Sharjah so they are never at their best.

"But it’s against Rajasthan, which is not a great team, but currently, from the way they played in the last game, and the players they selected in the last game, this is the best of Rajasthan we have seen this season, so Mumbai, watch out."

RR and MI are currently sixth and seventh in the table respectively, but are tied on 10 points apiece.

Both teams need to win their two remaining matches and hope that Kolkata Knight Riders, who are fourth with 12 points, lose their final match, making their clash on Tuesday a virtual knockout game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar