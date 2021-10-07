IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar predicts the winner of CSK vs PBKS clash

Sanjay Manjrekar has backed the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 'dominate' and win today's match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The former cricketer, while previewing the match on Dafa News, said the three-time champions are a "much-stronger" team than PBKS on paper. He believes PBKS' only chance to fight is if skipper KL Rahul drops down to no.4 in the batting order and solves his team's perennial middle-order issues himself.

Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"Chennai, despite a few batting issues, looks a much stronger team. I expect Chennai to dominate this game unless Rahul bats at no.4. Then you never know, the middle-order might just get bolstered and give a fight to Chennai."

PBKS are currently placed sixth in the points table and their qualification dreams hinge on a lot more than just their own win against CSK.

Most of their struggles can be attributed to a similar batting pattern throughout the season which entails a brilliant start by the top-order and is ensued with a horrendous follow-up by the middle-order. Some of the blame also goes to the management, which has made a whopping 25 team changes this season.

Sanjay Manjrekar picks five players to watch-out for in CSK and PBKS

Sanjay Manjrekar also picked five players to watch out for in both teams. For CSK, he picked the consistent openers Ruturaj Gaikward and Faf du Plessis, middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu, all-rounder DJ Bravo and the team's savior, Shardul Thakur.

Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad obviously - brilliant, class, runs, great strike-rate, everything packed in together. Faf du Plessis for his consistency. Ambati Rayudu, looking really good, is my third player to watch out for. Bravo didn't have a great game in the last match but expect him to bowl the tough overs and get wickets too so he's there and Shardul Thakur. He is a man that Chennai always find as a rescuer, someone who gets the wickets when it matters."

Of PBKS's five players, Sanjay Manjrekar picked KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, finisher Shahrukh Khan, all-rounder Moises Henriques and dependable pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Sanjay Manjrekar explained the choices by saying:

"I am going to pick Rahul just for his sheer reliability at the top, [he's a] class player, [it's] very hard to get him out and his failures are rare. Mayank Agarwal, you know, a bit under the shadow of Rahul but he's the one who gives a little bit of momentum to that innings. I am going to pick Shahrukh Khan [as the third player], he's showing some good signs down the order. Moises Henriques, all-rounder, slow-medium bowler on slow pitches, he might be someone who'll get you wickets and runs like he did in the last game. And I have got to go with Arshdeep Singh as the fifth player."

The CSK versus PBKS clash will commence at 3:30 PM IST in Dubai.

