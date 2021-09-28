"Sanju Samson can break into the Indian team"- Nikhil Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra has been impressed with the way Sanju Samson has batted in the IPL 2021 season. The Rajasthan Royals skipper is the current Orange Cap holder and has shown great consistency with the bat.

In 10 games, Samson has scored 433 runs at an average of 54.12 and a strike rate of 141.96. Sanju Samson isn't part of the 18-man squad named for the T20 World Cup by India. However, Nikhil Chopra feels that such consistent performances can bring his name up for discussion again.

With the last date for changes in the squad being October 10, Nikhil Chopra feels Sanju Samson has a chance to make his way into the Indian team. Here is what he had to say on the YouTube channel 'Khelneeti':

"This is the first season where Sanju Samson has performed consistently. Otherwise he performs in some games and gets out cheaply in others. Since he became a captain, his batting has become even better. If he keeps on batting like this, he will not just knock on the door but break into the Indian team. He has the ability to win games," Nikhil Chopra stated.

Sanju Samson's played a valiant knock of 82 against SRH

Sanju Samson walked out to bat when RR had lost the early wicket of Evin Lewis against SRH. He stitched an important partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal and let the youngster play the role of the aggressor.

RR were in a spot of bother at 77-3 when they lost both Jaiswal and Liam Livingstone. However, Sanju Samson realized he had to stay on the pitch till the end to take RR to a competitive total.

Samson added an important 84-run stand with Mahipal Lomror and scored 82 off just 57 balls. Although RR lost the game, Sanju Samson's maturity and consistency might bring his name back into discussion for the Indian team selection.

