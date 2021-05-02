IPL 2021: "Always a pleasure to bat with Jos Buttler" - RR skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson breathed a sigh of relief as his side earned a much-needed win by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 55 runs on Sunday. The 26-year-old also expressed his delight at being able to forge a match-winning partnership with Jos Buttler.

RR lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal at the end of the 3rd over after they were put in to bat first. Sanju Samson then joined hands with Jos Buttler in the middle and the duo added 150 runs together in just 82 balls. Speaking about his experience of batting with Buttler, Sanju Samson said:

"Absolutely, it's always a pleasure to bat with Jos Buttler. When Jos goes on, it's always a good sight for us."

Jos Buttler registered his maiden T20 century in this match, and his 64-ball 124 helped RR put up a massive total of 220/3 on the board.

"We just stuck to our plans" - RR captain Sanju Samson

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been an excellent one to bat on, and we have already seen the Mumbai Indians (MI) chase a target of over 200 yesterday.

Sanju Samson commended his bowlers for sticking to their plans and not letting the opposition get the better of them. Winning by 55 runs on such a good batting deck was brilliant by the Royals, and Sanju termed it a clinical performance.

"I think it was a very clinical performance. We started well in the powerplay and just stuck to our plans. It can be a funny game and they have some hitters in their line-up. I think we haven't won as many matches as we would have liked, but it can be funny in the IPL. One ball can change the result," said RR's Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson, who scored 48 runs in this match, claimed he isn't too concerned about his form and consistency as long as he's helping his team win.

"It doesn't matter if I am in form, I want to contribute in a better and dominant way and help my team win," signed off Sanju Samson.

The win came at an important juncture for the Rajasthan Royals as they kept their IPL 2021 playoff chances alive. The margin of victory in the encounter also helped them improve their NRR.