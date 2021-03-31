IPL 2021: "Best man for the job" - Shreyas Iyer on Rishabh Pant’s appointment as Delhi Capitals captain

Delhi Capitals (DC) have named their dazzling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as their new captain, as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the season due to shoulder injury.

Reacting to the development, Shreyas Iyer said on Tuesday that Rishabh Pant is the 'best man for the job.' The middle-order batsman wished Rishabh Pant well for the upcoming season and added that he would continue to cheer for the team from the sidelines.

"When I sustained the shoulder injury and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously and will be cheering for them throughout," said Shreyas Iyer in a release from DC.

Rishabh Pant has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals franchise since 2016. The left-hander hasn't captained an IPL team before but has leadership experience in domestic cricket. He was also DC's vice-captain in IPL 2020.

"Tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh Pant" - Ricky Ponting

Earlier, Delhi Capitals head coach and Australia batting legend Ricky Ponting also reacted to the announcement of Rishabh Pant as the team's new captain.

While appreciating Shreyas Iyer's contribution in propelling the franchise to new heights, Ricky Ponting said that it's a 'tremendous' opportunity for Rishabh Pant to prove his leadership credentials.

“The previous two seasons under Shreyas’ leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England, which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can’t wait for the season to get started,” said Ricky Ponting.

Under Iyer and Ponting's tutelage, Delhi Capitals reached the IPL final for the first time last year.

With Pant's elevation as captain, the comparisons have already begun between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni, who had begun his captaincy stint as a flamboyant hitter in 2007.

It remains to be seen if Rishabh Pant can take his young team to their first-ever IPL trophy. Interestingly, the 23-year-old's team will commence their IPL 2021 campaign against MS Dhoni's side on April 10 in Mumbai.

