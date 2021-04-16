IPL 2021: Spending time with the Indian team has helped Avesh Khan: DC coach Ricky Ponting 

Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Ponting has said that the time fast bowler Avesh Khan spent with the Indian team ahead of IPL 2021 has helped him improve his game.

Even as DC went down to Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in a close finish, Khan impressed with figures of 3 for 32. In DC’s tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he made an impact as well, claiming 2 for 23.

Ricky Ponting said that the upcoming fast bowler, who worked on his bowling while he was with the Indian team in the build-up to the IPL, has been very impressive.

“He has been ultra-impressive, pretty much from the first day that we arrived in our training camp. Physically, he looks a little bit better. He has lost a bit of weight from last season. He is definitely fitter and bowling faster. He has been able to maintain his line and lengths. Use of his slower balls and variations have been excellent so far. He spent some time with the Indian team in the five-six weeks leading into the IPL. Did a lot of bowling. That has really helped him coming here".

Ricky Ponting praised Khan for grabbing the opportunity that has come his way owing to Ishant Sharma's injury.

“Coming into the first game, Ishant Sharma had a little heel niggle that we are trying to work through. But Avesh has grabbed his opportunity with both hands. He has been around this franchise for a few years now, and he hasn’t got the opportunities that he has been craving. He knew that he had to go away and work really hard. He’s been a real find,” Ricky Ponting observed.

Ricky Ponting also said that, with Khan and the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, DC have a strong fast bowling unit at their disposal.

With Axar Patel not available for selection, the balance is out a little bit: Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting also admitted that the absence of left-arm spinner Axar Patel has hurt the balance of the Delhi Capitals. Patel is unavailable for selection, as he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2021. Ricky Ponting said in this regard:

Advertisement

“We are trying to pick what is the right team for conditions and oppositions every game. We made the two changes from game one to game two with (Kagiso) Rabada being available for selection for this game. He had to come straight back into the side. We are looking to get the right balance. At the moment, with Axar Patel not available for selection, the balance is out a little bit. We are trying to mix and match things a little bit. We also wanted to give Lalit Yadav an opportunity to show us what he is capable of in the middle order for the Delhi Capitals".

Batting first after losing the toss, Delhi Capitals only managed to post a modest 147 for 8 on the board, which RR chased down with three wickets and two balls to spare.