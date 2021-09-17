IPL 2021: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Seifert land in the UAE ahead of the 2nd phase

Swashbuckling West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, off-spinner Sunil Narine and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert have landed in the United Arab Emirates to join the Kolkata Knight Riders set-up in the 2nd phase of IPL 2021.

The trio were joined by renowned talent scout AR Srikkanth in a private jet arranged by the franchise. The Knight Riders posted the video of their journey from the Caribbean on Friday morning across their social media channels.

"এখন মজা শুরু গুরু! Rate your excitement with ☝🏼 emoji! 🔥 Private Jet ✈️ landing for our boys from the CPL AR Russell, Sunil Narine24, Tim Seifert and AR Srikkanth have arrived from St. Kitts 🇰🇳 to Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪 #Cricket #IPL #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2021"

Russell (Jamaica Tallawahs), Siefert and Narine (Trinbago Knight Riders) are coming into the IPL after having completed their stint in the 9th edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

Can Andre Russell and Sunil Narine revive KKR's fortunes when the IPL resumes?

The Knight Riders will be desperately hoping for two of their biggest match-winners, Russell and Narine, to turn up the heat in the second leg of the IPL.

The two-time champions had a dismal outing in the first phase as they managed just two wins in seven games.

Russell was probably an outlier as far as KKR is concerned as the champion all-rounder dished out some brilliant performances with both bat and ball.

In 7 games, Dre Russ smashed 163 runs at a strike rate of 155.23 which included an astonishing assault against the Chennai Super Kings.

Russell smashed a 22-ball 54 after KKR were reduced to after KKR were reduced to 31/5 in the powerplay during their 221 run-chase. The all-rounder stroked six monstrous sixes in addition to hitting three fours.

He was handy with the ball as well. The right-arm seamer claimed 7 wickets in 5 innings albeit five of them came in one innings.

15 balls - Y Pathan 2014 (fastest ever in IPL)

19 balls - A Russell 2015

21 balls - B McCullum 2009

Russell scored the fastest 50 in CPL history (in just 14 balls) in the opening game of the most recent edition but failed to back it up with consistent performances. In 10 innings, he managed just 160 runs at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 175.82.

Narine, on the other hand, has been below average in the IPL for a considerable period now. His multiple remodeled actions have played a massive role in his bowling becoming less threatening, the punt to use him as a pinch-hitter has also passed its expiry date.

In 4 games during the first leg, the off-spinner managed just 3 wickets and 10 runs. However, he is coming off a brilliant CPL campaign for TKR. In 10 games, the former IPL winner claimed 12 wickets at 14.58 in addition to scoring 137 runs at 22.83.

It remains to be seen if he can replicate his exploits in the upcoming IPL.

KKR will resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on September 22.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar