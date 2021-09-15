IPL 2021: "The goal is definitely to win the championship" - Sanju Samson 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is eyeing the illustrious IPL title as they gear up for the second phase of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

Although the Royals will miss some of their star cricketers in Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to name a few, they are leaving no stones unturned to fill in the gaps. Captain Sanju Samson was recently seen motivating the players ahead of the training session.

In a video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals on their social media handles, Samson said:

"The goal is definitely to win the championship. But we focus on our process, we focus on our preparation and we take one match at a time. We give everything."

" (It) doesn't matter if we end up again at No.8 position but I want everyone to go full out. No matter who the opposition is, I want to see that attitude in your eyes and in your body language. We are going for the kill. We die or we win, its as simple as that. No one is staying in the middle. So, I want that commitment from each and everyone of you. Let's do it," he added.

Rajasthan Royals had a mixed outing in the first half of IPL 2021. Sanju Samson & co are placed fifth in the points table with six points from seven matches. They will have a lot of catching up to do when they resume their campaign against the Punjab Kings on September 21.

Sanju Samson scored 277 runs in the first half of IPL 2021

Sanju Samson had an excellent stint in the first half of the tournament where he amassed 277 runs from seven games at an average of 46.16, including a century.

Although he witnessed a dip in form in the recently-concluded series against Sri Lanka, Samson will be desperate to record some big scores again as the Royals chase their second IPL title.

