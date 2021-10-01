IPL 2021: "There are grey areas" - Mohammad Kaif opens up on Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan's on-field spat

Delhi Capitals (DC) fielding coach Mohammad Kaif has opened up on the ongoing debate about Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan's on-field spat. Kaif feels the International Cricket Council (ICC) needs to make a clear decision on such incidents, erasing the grey areas.

A lot has been said since the incident took place on Tuesday. While the likes of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir have openly supported Ravichandran Ashwin, overseas cricketers Jimmy Neesham and Shane Warne backed Morgan.

When quizzed about the same, Mohammad Kaif stated there are a lot of grey areas that cricketers are still trying to figure out. Addressing a virtual press conference, the former Indian cricketer said:

"There are grey areas. In the longer run, there has to be either a yes or no. There needs to be one stand. You make a rule that if a ball hits the bat or body, then it's a dead ball and no run is allowed or you do it otherwise. Because it's very confusing for all the players as someone is following the rules and they think they are within the rules by taking an extra run."

Kaif added:

"The ICC and decision-makers should have a chat about it and take a decision - yes or no. There are a lot of grey areas that players are trying to figure out."

The saga began after Ravichandran Ashwin and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant took a single after the ball ricocheted off the latter. This irked KKR cricketers Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee and resulted in a verbal battle.

I stood up for myself: Ravichandran Ashwin

Responding to critics, the veteran off-spinner stated he stood up for himself and for the values his parents and teachers have taught him. Taking to Twitter, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote:

"Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory."

Ravichandran Ashwin will next be in action during Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 tie against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

