IPL 2021: “Thought for a second, I was late to dive” - Rahul Tripathi on close run-out call

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rahul Tripathi has said that he thought he didn't make his ground after a mix-up with his captain Eoin Morgan early in his team's successful chase against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

In KKR's previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Morgan was run out without facing a ball following a mix-up with Rahul Tripathi. There was confusion between the two's running between the wickets on Monday too.

Rahul Tripathi thought he was run out after Chris Gayle secured a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. However, replays showed that the batsman managed to scamper home in time. Explaining why he looked upset after that mix-up, Rahul Tripathi said in an interview on iplt20.com:

“Yes, I thought for a second that I was late to dive. But fortunately, I made it. I was a bit upset (thinking I was run out), but after watching the replay, I was very happy.”

Tripathi-Morgan caused a run out in the last game too. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 26, 2021

Rahul Tripathi made the most of his good fortune, scoring 41 off 32 balls and featuring in a fourth-wicket stand of 66 with his captain Morgan.

He agreed that the victory was crucial for the team’s morale after four consecutive losses. Rahul Tripathi elaborated in this regard:

“This win was important for us. We had four defeats in a row, so it was good to win. The bowling unit did a fabulous job. We bowled exceptionally well to restrict them to 123. We lost a few early wickets, but we knew that if we played proper cricketing shots, we would get this score.”

Got out to a rash shot: Rahul Tripathi

Advertisement

After getting his eye in and with victory in sight, Rahul Tripathi gave his wicket away while trying to dominate Deepak Hooda. The aggressive batsman admitted that he was disappointed to have thrown it away instead of carrying on till the end. Reflecting on his dismissal, Rahul Tripathi said:

“I was set; there was an off-spinner, and I wanted to take a chance, but I think it was a half-hearted shot. I should have fully committed to the stroke or maybe just should have looked to take a single. It was a rash shot. I would definitely have liked to carry on. But it is good that we made this total in 17 overs.”

Talking about the pitch, Rahul Tripathi said:

“It was coming on, but still there was something in the wicket when the spinners were bowling, and the odd ball was keeping a bit low. But yes, it was coming on the bat a little better. It was just about pacing the innings and getting that total.”

After restricting PBKS to 123 for 9, KKR won with five wickets and 20 balls to spare to move fifth in the standings.