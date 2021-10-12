IPL 2021: "Today was my day and I made the best use of it" - Sunil Narine after a match-winning spell

Sunil Narine produced an all-round show in Sharjah as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to take a step closer to the IPL 2021 final.

Four wicket-taking deliveries and then three balls of Sunil Narine with the bat changed the game in KKR's favour. The Purple Brigade sailed past the target of 139 runs with two balls to spare.

The Trinidadian admitted that today was his day and he wanted to make the best out of it. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Sunil Narine said:

"Any good performance in a match-winning game is always good. Today was my day and I made the best use of it. All wickets I enjoy."

Sunil Narine accounted for big guns like Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to return with figures of 4/21. The southpaw also scored 26 off 15 balls to give Kolkata a much-needed impetus to make the run chase look easy.

With seven runs required off the last over, the experienced Shakib Al Hasan and captain Eoin Morgan helped KKR cross the line without any further hiccups.

"The hardwork is paying off" - Sunil Narine on getting back his rhythm

The 33-year-old has had to remodel his bowling action a couple of times, which ruined his natural delivery. However, Sunil Narine has put in the extra yards to develop a game with his new bowling action, which worked wonders for KKR in the UAE. The all-rounder asserted that he is slowly getting back to his best and said:

"I'm not that close to what I was before but I'm getting there. The hard work is paying off."

Sunil Narine has picked up 11 wickets so far in the second phase of IPL 2021. The team management will rely on the experienced customer to deliver the goods once again when they face the Delhi Capitals.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will play the Capitals in Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar