IPL 2021: "Looking forward to another big challenge" - Trent Boult on MI's upcoming clash with SRH

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians (MI)'s game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today, Trent Boult has said that the mood in the MI camp is buoyant after the heist they pulled off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Courtesy Kieron Pollard's blitzkrieg, MI scored 138 runs in the last ten overs to overhaul a tall 219-run target set by CSK. Trent Boult said that it was a special feeling to be a part of such victories while adding that he was looking forward to the SRH game. He observed in this regard:

"The camp is very excited after pulling off a victory like that (vs CSK), and to be involved in a game that goes down to the wire is very special. So, yeah, everyone's feeling good. But looking forward to another big challenge."

Trent Boult also said that there the presence of experienced players in the squad should help MI continue their winning momentum.

"Everyone talks about momentum in this format and getting on a roll and getting that winning feeling, I suppose, amongst the group. But the guys have played enough cricket in tournaments like this and obviously have experienced a lot of cricket here in Delhi," noted Trent Boult.

The challenge for the bowling group is to be as clear as possible: Trent Boult

The pitches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi have provided no respite for the bowlers. Most of the games have witnessed massive totals. Trent Boult opined that having a clear mind would be the key while playing in such conditions, saying;

"It looks like a very good surface in terms of a lot of runs being scored. But the challenge is for the bowling group is to be as clear as possible and really restrict as best as we can."

Talking about what would be a good performance in Delhi as a bowler, Trent Boult said:

"I think it's kind of the old saying of horses for courses in terms of what's realistic in terms of run rates and stuff. Ideally, a good day out as an opening bowler and a death bowler is a couple of wickets for 25 runs or something like that. Realistically here, the ball travels, very small ground and a very good wicket. So the important thing is probably to never give up, hang in there as long as possible and realise that every ball, the game could turn on a knife-edge," he said.

Trent Boult has picked up eight wickets in seven games thus far and has conceded 8.46 runs per over in the tournament.