IPL 2021: “Venkatesh Iyer can be the all-rounder India wants” – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Venkatesh Iyer could be the all-rounder that Team India are eyeing. The cricket legend lauded the youngster’s all-round skills, primarily pointing out his ability to bowl yorkers.

With Hardik Pandya not bowling enough, Venkatesh Iyer’s rise in the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) has caught everyone’s attention.

In his column for The Times of India, Sunil Gavaskar wrote:

“In Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata have unearthed a player who can be the all-rounder that India is looking for. His bowing is not express, but he gets the yorker right more than not and doesn’t let the batsman slog him. As a batsman, he plays upright, which gets into a great position to play the short ball, and he drives beautifully through the off-side like all left-handers seem to do.”

After KKR’s win over Delhi Capitals (DC), Venkatesh Iyer stated that he always aspired to be the cricketer who contributed in all three departments of the game. The 26-year-old Madhya Pradesh cricketer has played four IPL matches, registering 126 runs at an average of 42, striking at 145. He also has two wickets at 6.8 runs per over and three catches.

Win over DC, a morale-booster for KKR: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar reckons that KKR’s hard-fought win over a strong DC will boost their morale and prepare them for more challenging battles ahead.

“Kolkata have done their chances of qualifying for the playoffs no harm after an excellent win in their previous match over the then table-toppers Delhi. It was just that the kind of hard-fought win that can boost a team’s morale and prepare it for sterner battles,” wrote Sunil Gavaskar.

KKR are in fourth spot in the IPL 2021 points table, with 10 points from 11 matches. They are tied on points with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), but a superior net run rate keeps them ahead. They next play the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dubai on Friday (October 1).

