IPL 2021: "Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers are their own coaches" - RCB head coach Simon Katich

Simon Katich has opened up on how he goes about coaching stalwarts of the game like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach says they are their own coaches given the amount of cricket the two have played at international level.

Virat Kohli's RCB have had a rollicking start to their IPL campaign, winning 4 games out of 5. In an interaction with BBC Sports, Simon Katich explained how Virat Kohli is always looking to improve on little things even though he knows his game inside out.

"They (Virat & AB de Villiers) are their own coaches because they know their game - and the game - inside out because of the volume of cricket they've played, Virat still wants to learn, though, and is always asking if we can see anything that might improve his game, but a player of his calibre, there is not a lot wrong with his game."

Simon Katich also revealed how Virat Kohli is the most professional player he has ever seen in his career. The 45-year-old highlights how the Indian skipper leaves no stone unturned when it comes to gym work, nutrition, recovery and rehab.

"What I learned very quickly is that Virat is probably the most professional player I've ever seen, and that is saying something when you think about the era of Australian cricket I played in (2001-2010), Whether that is in the gym or with his nutrition or all the recovery and rehab work you do, he leaves no stone unturned. A lot of players do that but he takes it to the nth degree," the former Australian international added.

Virat Kohli has had a decent IPL 2021 so far, scoring 151 runs in 5 games at an average of 37.75. His best of 72* came against the Rajasthan Royals, where RCB trounced them by 10 wickets.

Simon Katich talks about Virat Kohli the captain

Virat Kohli's competitive nature is well documented, and Simon Katich also points to the same in terms of what makes the Indian star a special captain.

"From a leadership perspective, what stood out was his (Kohli's) will to win and will to compete. As a leader, you can't ask much more than that. He was magnificent," Katich added.

The Australian coach adds how they are trying to take as much burden off Kohli given the amount of commitment he has.

"We try to take as much as we can off his plate. He is such a busy man with leading India and all the commercial commitments he has for RCB throughout the tournament."

RCB will look to continue their impressive start to the tournament when they take on the Delhi Capitals today in Ahmedabad. The Bangalore franchise will be keen to get back to winning ways following their defeat against the Chennai Super Kings.

