IPL 2021: "Eoin Morgan sat on a dharna outside Lord's" - Virender Sehwag mocks KKR captain with sarcastic remarks

Former India opener Virender Sehwag recently targeted England and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan with sarcastic remarks. The 42-year-old took to his social media accounts to react to an incident that took place in the recently-concluded Kolkata-Delhi clash in this year's IPL.

It was on the last ball of the penultimate over of the Delhi Capitals' (DC) innings when tempers flared after Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin ran an extra run after Rahul Tripathi's throw hit the DC skipper.

KKR wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik explained the incident while speaking at the post-match conference. He suggested that Morgan is the kind of cricketer who would not appreciate it if the batters ran after the ball has ricocheted off them or their bat.

Responding to Karthik's comments, Virender Sehwag recalled how England were awarded four overthrows after the ball deflected off Ben Stokes' bat in the final of the ICC 2019 World Cup. This proved to be the deciding factor in the closely fought battle between England and New Zealand.

Sehwag mocked Morgan by suggesting that the England captain should have sat on a 'dharna' outside Lord's if he did not appreciate batting teams claiming such overthrows. The ex-Indian cricketer also pointed out that Morgan should have refused to lift the World Cup trophy.

"On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes' bat in the final over, Mr. Morgan sat on a dharna outside Lord’s and refused to hold the World Cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina? Bade aaye, ‘Doesn’t appreciate’ waale."

KKR secure crucial win against in-form DC

Eoin Morgan and Co. have managed to come up with an improved performance in the UAE leg after their underwhelming run in the first half of the tournament. They clinched a stunning victory in their clash with DC on Tuesday.

The KKR bowlers restricted DC to a paltry score of 127 at Sharjah. While Steve Smith and Rishabh Pant chipped in with handy contributions with the bat, the Kolkata bowlers did not allow the opposition to up the ante at any stage of the game.

KKR chased down the total comfortably, winning in the 19th over with 3 wickets remaining. Nitish Rana, with his unbeaten knock of 36, was the star with the bat for the two-time champions. Sunil Narine also eased the pressure on his side with a quick-fire 21 off 10 balls lower down the order.

