IPL 2021: [Watch]- Parth Jindal celebrates Delhi Capitals commanding win over SunRisers Hyderabad

It is celebration time for Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal as the Rishabh Pant-led resumed their IPL campaign with a commanding win against SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Wednesday.

Following the victory, Jindal took to his official Twitter account to post a video where he is seen celebrating the win with his brother and daughter.

He captioned the video as:

"First win of the second half of the season and my bro @rishav my daughter and I couldn’t contain our excitement - come on @DelhiCapitals - let’s keep this going @RishabhPant17 @ShreyasIyer15 @RickyPonting''

The Delhi Capitals seem to have picked off from where they had left in the first phase of the current season. They made a short work of the SunRisers to register their seventh win of the season after nine games and consolidated their position at the top of the table.

Bowling-unit led by Anrich Nortje set-up an easy win for the Delhi Capitals

Bowling first, the tone was set for the Delhi Capitals by Anrich Nortje [2-12 in 4 overs] in the very first over of SRH’s inning. The Proteas pacer dished out a series of thunderbolts before eventually dismissing David Warner for a three-ball duck. This was Warner’s first duck in the IPL since 2016.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns This is the first match of Nortje in #IPL2021 and he has bowled the fastest top 8 balls in this season. Crazy. This is the first match of Nortje in #IPL2021 and he has bowled the fastest top 8 balls in this season. Crazy. https://t.co/ALf9kgRNpQ

The SunRisers never recovered from the body blow. While Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson threatened to form a partnership, the duo failed to convert their starts into a big knock.

Williamson, in particular, got a couple of reprieves thanks to Pant and Prithvi Shaw dropping easy catches. But the skipper failed to make the most of it as Axar Patel knocked him over for a 26-ball 18.

Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav once again failed to make an impression and when SRH were reduced to 90/6 in 15.1 overs. It looked like they were headed for another one-sided defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals.

Abdul Samad [28 off 21] and Rashid Khan [22 off 19] helped the former champions to get past the 130-run-mark.

But, it eventually proved to be inadequate as valuable contributions from Shikhar Dhawan [42 off 37], Shreyas Iyer [47 not-out off 41] and a quick-fire 21-ball 35 by skipper Pant ensured that the Delhi Capitals romped home to an eight-wicket win in just the 18th over.

