IPL 2021: [Watch] Fabian Allen takes a flying catch to dismiss dangerous Livingstone

Rajasthan Royals’ Liam Livingstone looked in fine touch when Punjab Kings’ Fabian Allen took a blinder of a catch at the boundary to send him packing during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter on Tuesday.

Livingstone hit 18 runs off Arshdeep Singh in the 12th over as the Royals steamed towards a big first innings total. Having hit Arshdeep for a six over midwicket earlier in the over, Livingstone went down the same route again.

However, this time it was short of ropes. Fabian Allen dived to scoop up the ball and managed to hold on to it despite his sunglasses popping out.

Watch Allen's stunning effort here:

Allen’s catch ended Livingstone’s promising knock for 25 off 17. Arshdeep also gave the English batsman a send-off as he walked back to the pavilion.

Fabian Allen catch helps Punjab Kings break Rajasthan Royals' momentum

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field, but it was the Royals who got off to a flier.

Evin Lewis' left-handed opening partnership with Yashaswi Jaiswal fired on all cylinders from the word go, with Lewis looking especially dangerous.

The West Indies batsman eventually fell in the final over of the powerplay to Arshdeep as he sliced his shot to extra cover. But not before his 21-ball 36 powered the Royals to 57/1 after the first six overs.

Jaiswal carried on, however, and despite captain Sanju Samson falling cheaply, he found a partner in Livingstone.

After Livingstone’s departure thanks to Allen's stunning catch, Jaiswal did not last too long. He got a leading edge to Mayank Agarwal at cover off Harpreet Brar for 49, closely missing out on his first IPL half-century.

Mahipal Lomror, however, kept the Royals ticking, hitting two consecutive sixes off Adil Rashid in the over before Jaiswal’s departure. Then he hit another set of back-to-back maximums off Deepak Hooda in the next over.

Edited by Aditya Singh