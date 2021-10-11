IPL 2021: [Watch] - "It should be a hell of a game" - RCB camp brace themselves for the eliminator against KKR 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have secured a playoff berth for the second season running. The three-time finalists will now have to win three games on the trot to end their trophy drought and their challenge begins with a contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 Eliminator.

Ahead of the contest in Sharjah, Mike Hesson asserted the importance of adapting to the surface quickly. RCB played two games in Sharjah over the course of the second leg of the IPL and managed to win one of those contests. On the other hand, KKR won both their matches in Sharjah.

The RCB coach also reckons that momentum is on their side, having won four of their last five matches, the best record out of the four sides in the playoffs. While speaking to RCB's social media handles, Hesson said:

"We're as ready as we can be. For us to win this competition, we have got to adapt to the surface quickly. We've been given some good ones, some challenging ones. We're the only team heading into the playoffs with 4 wins out of 5, so we're playing some good cricket."

Glenn Maxwell acknowledged KKR's prowess when it came to the number of match winners on their side. He said:

"They're are a team full of match winners, not only Andre Russell. There's a fair few guys in the lineup that could win a game on their day. We have something of the same sort in our camp, so it should be a hell of a game and hopefully we come out on top."

RCB and KKR traded a win apiece over the course of the league stage. Their most recent meeting ended in favor of the two-time winners, who then went on to stitch together a string of victories to claim the final playoff spot.

Feels nice to qualify for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons: RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj

Mohammad Siraj has emerged as one of the most improved players over the course of the last two editions of the IPL. While his name does not arise at the top of the wickets column, the pacer has certainly been potent in keeping things under control and building up pressure for others to capitalize on.

Speaking ahead of RCB's clash against KKR, Siraj said:

"The team's atmosphere is very good, the environment is so very good and everybody is confident to do it this year. Feels nice to qualify for the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Playing well in back-to-back games, bowling really we in the powerplay, so the confidence is high. "

"What I have learned in Test cricket, it feels nice to apply the same in white-ball cricket and find some consistency. Not thinking about not getting wickets, only focusing on how well I am bowling."

RCB bowed out of the competition in the Eliminator last year against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will look to avoid a similar result this time around.

The match against KKR could also mark Virat Kohli's final game as the captain of the franchise, should they be on the losing side tonight.

