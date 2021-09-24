IPL 2021: [Watch] KKR celebrate thumping win over MI with "biggest cake smash chase"

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a dominating seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday to go fourth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 table. The team celebrated the win with some cake, of which little was eaten as it was mostly used to decorate Man of the Match Sunil Narine's face.

Narine cut the cake, following which his teammates and KKR staff members mobbed him and smeared it on his face. Fellow West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was among the chief perpetrators and Narine soon chased him around to get his revenge in a hilarious video shared by KKR on their Instagram handle.

Watch KKR's "fun-tastic" celebrations below:

The celebrations were well deserved after Kolkata saw off a good start by Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma to restrict MI to just 155 before chasing down the target with almost five overs to spare.

KKR have looked different in the UAE leg of IPL 2021

KKR had a disastrous first half of the season and had only two wins in seven matches when IPL 2021 was suspended due to rising COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

However, they seem to have found a new lease of life since the season resumed in the UAE earlier this week.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

In their first match since the restart, Kolkata bowled out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 92 before completing an easy chase with nine wickets to spare.

Against MI, the Knight Riders chose to bowl first once again. Despite a 78-run opening stand by MI, KKR bowlers came back strong to restrict the defending champions to 155/6.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill then got KKR off to a rapid start in their chase. Despite losing Gill early on, the Eoin Morgan-led team kept going strong, with Rahul Tripathi joining Iyer at the crease.

The two put on a 88-run partnership, with both batters bringing up their half-centuries.

Iyer departed for a well-made 53 off 30 deliveries, with the game more or less decided by the time Jasprit Bumrah claimed his scalp.

Also Read

Tripathi carried on and helped his team cross the line as he remained unbeaten on 74 off 42 deliveries.

Edited by Samya Majumdar