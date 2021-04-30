IPL 2021: [Watch] Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle nails his shot in carrom

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Chris Gayle recently tried his hand at carrom — a popular board game in India. In a clip released by PBKS, the Universe Boss was seen executing a back shot to perfection. After successfully nailing the shot, Gayle was overjoyed.

Punjab Kings shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Rani toh Boss ni," referring to a popular Bollywood movie.

Here is the video:

PBKS haven't had the best of starts to their IPL 2021 campaign so far, winning two of their opening six games. They will be in action tonight as they face an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

PBKS lost their last encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders and will hope that they can turn things around from here onwards.

Chris Gayle, meanwhile, has been a regular in PBKS' XI, playing all the games so far this season. However, the West Indies star is yet to fire on all cylinders.

Chris Gayle has had a below-par IPL 2021 so far

The Universe Boss hasn't been in his element this season, amassing just 113 runs in 6 games at an average of 23.80 while his strike rate is 119. His strike rate this campaign is way lower than his career IPL strike rate of 149.16.

Chris Gayle started his season well with a 28-ball 40 against the Rajasthan Royals, but he has flattered to deceive since then.

With someone like Dawid Malan waiting in the wings to get his chance, it remains to be seen how long the PBKS team management will persist with Gayle at No. 3 this season. The English left-hander is yet to make his IPL debut even though he is currently ranked the No. 1 T20I batsman in the world.

Given their latest form, RCB will undoubtedly start as the favorites in today's encounter against PBKS. However, PBKS narrowly lead the head-to-head record (14-12) against the Bangalore franchise. Last season, KL Rahul's men managed to do a double over their opponents from Bangalore.