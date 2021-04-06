IPL 2021- Watch: Rajasthan Royals' Liam Livingstone smashes bowlers in training session

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently shared a video of Liam Livingstone playing aggressive strokes during a training session. The franchise signed up the England international at the 2021 auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh.

This is Liam Livingstone's second stint with the Rajasthan franchise, as he was part of RR in 2019 as well. The Royals shared a video from their training session with the caption:

"Back home, back to Business."

In the clip, one can see Liam Livingstone playing expansive shots, nailing almost every one of them. The batsman also remarked about stealing one of Riyan Parag's bats at the end of the IPL.

Liam Livingstone has earned himself a reputation as a six-hitter. In the last BBL, over the course of 14 games, the batsman hit more sixes (28) than boundaries (26) for the Perth Scorchers.

The Englishman played a significant role in helping the Scorchers reach the final of BBL 10. His performances in the Australian T20 league would have certainly caught the RR team management's eyes, who put in a bid for him at the last IPL auction.

The Royals will kickstart their campaign against the Punjab Kings on April 12. It remains to be seen whether Liam Livingstone can find a regular place in the XI given the competition for the overseas slot.

"Sanju Samson will be great as a captain"- Liam Livingstone

Sanju Samson will lead RR in the 14th edition of the IPL.

Liam Livingstone believes having Sanju Samson as the captain of the Royals will have a positive effect on the side, especially on the English players.

The 27-year-old highlighted how Samson's carefree approach is similar to the England national team's philosophy in white-ball cricket.

"He’s an unbelievable talent; very laidback approach, will be great as a captain, and it will be one of his strengths. Very carefree, you can see that in the way he plays his cricket which will suit especially the English boys in our team." Livingstone said recently in an interaction with the New Indian Express.

As mentioned, this is Livingstone's second stint with RR. In 2019, the batsman played just four games, scoring at a healthy strike rate of 147.91 while his average read 23.6.