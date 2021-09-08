IPL 2021: [Watch] Rajasthan Royals players send birthday wishes to Jos Buttler

Dashing England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler turned 31 today. Rajasthan Royals players sent special wishes to their teammate Buttler on this occasion. The Rajasthan franchise shared a video compilation on its official Instagram handle to wish their opening batsman a great birthday.

Several Royals players like Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia presented their birthday wishes to Jos Buttler. They also congratulated Buttler on the birth of his second child and welcomed her to the Royals family.

Rajasthan Royals shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

📹🎂 Summarising it all: "We wish we celebrated it together, @josbuttler." 💗 #RoyalsFamily

You can watch the video below:

Rajasthan Royals players will finish their quarantine in the coming days and begin their preparations ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021. It commences on September 19. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer will not turn up for the Royals in the UAE leg of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings on September 21 in their first match in the second phase of IPL 2021

Here is the complete schedule of RR's matches in UAE:

Match 32: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 21, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 36: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, September 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 40: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 27, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 43: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 47: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, October 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 54: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, October 7, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara and Stephen Fleming join RR and CSK camps in UAE ahead of second half

Edited by Diptanil Roy