IPL 2021: [Watch] Devdutt Padikkal showcases classic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in training 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to their Instagram account to upload a video of Devdutt Padikkal. The RCB batsman could be seen kicking a football and then performing the famous Cristiano Ronaldo celebration. Padikkal seemed like a big Ronaldo fan and could be seen enjoying the grand celebration.

RCB correctly captioned the video:

"No prizes for guessing which football player DDP is a fan of."

Ronaldo is one of the most beloved footballers in the world and it took no second guesses for fans to recognize the Manchester United star's iconic celebration.

Devdutt Padikkal is currently in UAE where the RCB camp is taking place ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. The players are giving their best in training in order to be prepared for the remainder of the season.

Football has always been an enjoyable part of training, especially for players who love the sport. Many famous cricketers, including former India captain MS Dhoni, have been known to show off their football skills before a match begins.

Devdutt Padikkal could be key in RCB's quest to win their first IPL title

Padikkal had a brilliant debut season in the IPL as he finished with 473 runs in the 15 games he played. It was a great start to his career and the expectations were higher for the 2021 season. Padikkal did not disappoint as he scored 195 runs at an average of 39 in the six matches he played. He also scored his maiden IPL hundred in a match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers joins the RCB bio bubble



“I feel like a kid again and I can’t wait to play,” says AB de Villiers as he talks about his fan compilation videos people are sending him on Twitter.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #BoldDiaries pic.twitter.com/60pGDaeMk0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2021

The greatest revelation this time around, though, was his strike rate. Padikkal was criticized for playing at a very low strike rate in the 2020 season. However, this time around he has a strike rate of 152.34. RCB will be hoping that he can continue this form to help the team win their first-ever IPL title.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently ranked third in the points table with five wins in the seven matches they have played. They are in a brilliant position as of now and will be eyeing a top 2 finish at the end of the league stage. Devdutt Padikkal had done well in the previous season, which took place in the UAE, and RCB will hope that the youngster can repeat his heroics when the action resumes later this month.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee